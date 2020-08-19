7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported in the last week.

The executives are listed alphabetically.

1. Michael Apkon, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Tufts Medical Center in Boston, plans to step down in September.

2. Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, Iowa, named Michael Coyle CEO, according to decorahnewspapers.com.

3. Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater, Texas, selected Doug Dippel RN, MSN, to succeed Donna Boatright as CEO.

4. Nathan Littauer Hospital & Nursing Home in Gloversville, N.Y., named Sean Fadale president and CEO, effective Oct. 5.

5. Karen Fordham left her job as CEO of Venice (Fla.) Regional Bayfront Health.

6. Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J., named Tim O'Brien CEO.

7. Owensboro (Ky.) Health President and CEO Greg Strahan plans to retire Feb. 1.

More articles on executive moves:

Providence CFO departs for role at tech company

UNC Health COO to retire

Rady Children's adds 2 to executive team

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.