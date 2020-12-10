7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported after Dec. 2.

1. Ava Collins was named CEO of MetroWest Medical Center campuses in Natick and Framingham, Mass., according to framinghamsource.com.

2. Delvecchio Finley was named president and CEO of Atrium Health Navicent, part of Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health.

3. Matt Roberts, CEO of Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, W.Va., is resigning.

4. Maria Ryan, PhD, CEO of Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H., is stepping down from her role next year.

5. Jim Tavary resigned as president and CEO of Wickenburg (Ariz.) Community Hospital & Clinics.

6. William Wagnon was named CEO of St. John's Health in Jackson, Wyo.

7. Wilson Thomas was named CEO of Ochsner Health Center-Hancock in Bay St. Louis, Miss., according to news station WXXV.

More articles on executive moves:

Novant Health names chief transformation and digital officer

Maine health system appoints chief patient experience officer

UPMC names president of emergency medicine center, air ambulance service

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.