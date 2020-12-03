Atrium Health Navicent names new CEO

Delvecchio Finley was tapped as president and CEO of Atrium Health Navicent, part of Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, health system officials said Dec. 3.

In his new role, he will helm Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent, which includes more than 1,000 beds and more than 50 facilities in central and south Georgia.

Mr. Finley most recently was CEO of Oakland, California-based Alameda Health System for five years, a position he resigned from in November.

