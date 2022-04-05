7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since March 25:

1. Charles Barbera, MD, was named president and CEO of Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa.

2. Angie Simonson was named CEO of Centura Health's St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City, Colo.

3. Shane Cerone resigned as president and CEO of Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital. Gary Olson, former CEO at St. Luke's, has returned in an interim role until a replacement can be hired through a national search.

4. Christopher Hunter was named CEO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare.

5. Max Buetow was tapped as Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth's next president and CEO.

6. Josh Neff will serve as CEO of Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan upon Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health's acquisition of the hospital from Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health. The deal is expected to close this year.



7. Scott Thompson was named CEO of Russell County Hospital in Russell Springs, Ky., effective May 1.