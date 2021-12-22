6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Dec. 15:

Jim Beiermann was promoted to the role of senior executive officer for Dallas-based Southwestern Health Resources.

Tracey Franovich, RN, was appointed president and CEO of McLaren Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Mich.

Todd Jackson was appointed CEO of Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville, Fla.

Michael Riordan was named president and CEO of Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health.

Jason Sanders, MD, will join the University of Vermont Health Network in Burlington as president and CEO of the health system's medical group.

Trevor Wright was appointed CEO of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health Hospitals.