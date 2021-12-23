5 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following executive moves made by women have been reported since Dec. 20:

Tracey Franovich, RN, was appointed president and CEO of McLaren Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Mich.

Jessica Goldstein was named CMO of Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio.

Lisa Carter was named president of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health's southern market.

Lindsey Casey, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer for Children's Hospital New Orleans.

Vanessa Benavides has been named senior vice president and chief legal officer for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals.