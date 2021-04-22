5 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

The following hospital and health system executive retirements have been reported since March 29.

1. Jeffrey Brickman is retiring as president and CEO of Lewistown-based Central Maine Healthcare.

2. Will Ferniany, PhD, is retiring as CEO of Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Health System.

3. Michael Fisher plans to retire as president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

4. Bob Lonis is retiring as CFO of Fayetteville, Tenn.-based Lincoln Health System.

5. Mike Warren is retiring as president and CEO of Children's of Alabama in Birmingham.

