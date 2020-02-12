5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CEO moves in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare named Jennifer DeCubellis CEO.

2. Glencoe (Minn.) Regional Health named Patricia (Patty) Henderson, BSN, president and CEO.

3. Ste. Genevieve (Mo.) County Memorial Hospital CEO Tom Keim will retire from his executive role this year.

4. Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital tapped Deborah J. Wilson as president and CEO.

5. Michael A. Young is the new CEO of Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System.

