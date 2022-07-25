5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Five recent chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since July 20:

The Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I., part of Lifespan Health System, has named Vanzetta James, DNP, senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, according to a July 25 news release sent to Becker's.

Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., part of Northwell Health, has named Amy Matthews, MSN, RN, its new chief nursing officer, according to a July 22 news release sent to Becker's.

Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health has named Jackie Martinek, BSN, group chief nursing officer, a role she previously held for 13 years, the health system said July 21.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health has named Therese Alt, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of its United and Kelsey Hospitals in Greenville and Lakeview, Mich.

Keerthy Krishnamani, MD, has been named Rome, Ga.-based Atrium Health Floyd's new vice president, associate chief medical officer and executive medical director for primary care.