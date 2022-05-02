5 hospital, health system CFO resignations

Several hospital and health system CFOs have resigned from their positions this year.

Here are five hospital and health system CFO resignations reported since January:

1. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CFO Allen Butcher resigned April 20. He left the health system to pursue a new opportunity.

2. Jodi Howe stepped down as CFO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y., and St. James Hospital in Hornell, N.Y. She left the role April 25 to pursue an opportunity at Alfred University.

3. Katherine Bacher resigned as CFO of Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health in February to pursue a new opportunity. Her replacement is Arthur Anderson, who previously served as the four-hospital system's vice president of finance.

4. David Cauble stepped down as executive vice president and CFO of Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., to join Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Ore., as CEO. He assumed the CEO role March 7.



5. Kevin Benson resigned as CFO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, in January. Mr. Benson resigned after serving as CFO for more than three years.