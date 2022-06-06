5 hospital, health system CFO resignations

Several hospital and health system finance chiefs have resigned from their positions this year.

Here are five hospital and health system CFO resignations reported since February:

1. Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital CFO Brandon Hughes is resigning for another opportunity, the State Port Pilot reported in May. An interim CFO will take over until the hospital finds a replacement.

2. Jodi Howe stepped down as CFO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y., and St. James Hospital in Hornell, N.Y. She left the role April 25 to pursue an opportunity at Alfred University.

3. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CFO Allen Butcher resigned April 20. He left the health system to pursue a new opportunity.

4. David Cauble stepped down as executive vice president and CFO of Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., to join Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Ore., as CEO. He assumed the CEO role March 7.



5. Katherine Bacher resigned as CFO of Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health in February to pursue a new opportunity. Her replacement is Arthur Anderson, who previously served as the four-hospital system's vice president of finance.