4 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since Jan. 25.

1. Linda Kulhanek was named senior vice president and CFO of Houston-based St. Luke's Health.

2. Bryan Lee was named CFO of HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

3. Tarek Naser was chosen as CFO of St. Mary's Medical Center and Palm Beach Children's Hospital.

4. Dean Vitarisi was named CFO of Holyoke (Mass.) Medical Center and its parent company, Valley Health Systems.

