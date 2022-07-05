4 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Four chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since June 30:

Henderson, N.C.-based Maria Parham Health selected Shauna Gunthrie, MD, as its new chief medical officer, The Daily Dispatch reported July 4.

Temple Health has appointed Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, EdD, RN, senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer, the health system said July 1.

University Hospitals has selected Kevin Andryc, DO, to serve as chief medical officer of UH Conneaut (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Geneva (Ohio) Medical Center, the Cleveland-based health system said June 30.

Bates County Memorial Hospital in Butler, Mo., has selected Jennifer Klinksick, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, 921 News reported June 30.