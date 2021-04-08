4 health system CIO, IT moves in 2021

The following health system CIO/information technology-related moves have been reported this year.

1. Hank Capps, MD, was named executive vice president and chief information and digital officer of Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System.

2. Diane Comer was chosen as chief information technology officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

3. Ron Fuschillo was named senior vice president and CIO of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

4. Bradford Newton was named CIO of Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health.

