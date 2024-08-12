3 C-suites realign amid transactions

Amid recent transactions and acquisitions, some health systems have readjusted their leadership teams.

Here are three systems that have recently appointed new leadership or are recruiting talent.

1. Davis Health System

The Elkins, W.Va.-based system joined Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health in December.

Vance Jackson, president and CEO of Davis Health, retired, a spokesperson confirmed in July. The 17-hospital system named former CEO Mark Doak its interim president.

Other Davis Health changes included Kathy Sturm, RN, and Jon Steen exiting from their former chief nursing officer and vice president of human resources roles, respectively.

"We are in the process of recruiting to replace these positions, as well as the president of Davis Health System, as it is important to have local leadership who are invested in the community that we serve," a health system spokesperson said.

2. Novant Health

The Winston-Salem, N.C.-based system also made changes to both its executive team and its portfolio this year. The health system bought three South Carolina hospitals from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare for $2.4 billion in February.

In the past year, Novant Health has named and promoted top leadership. Appointments include:

John Gizdic, COO

Alice Pope, CFO

Kim Henderson, chief administrative officer

Sanjeev Sah, chief information security officer

Onyeka Nchege, chief digital and information officer

Sanjay Gupta, chief transformation officer

Pam Oliver, MD, chief medical officer

"As healthcare continues to evolve rapidly, so does the need to evaluate the talent and skills needed to lead Novant Health into the future," Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health, said in a May news release. "These updates on our executive team display our capacity to build the expertise, rigor, creativity and capabilities required to deliver remarkable outcomes for our patients and the communities we serve."

3. West Virginia University Health System

The Morgantown-based health system has also tapped multiple hospital leaders this year, while Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center signed a letter to join WVU Medicine in March.

Its hospital leadership gains include the following: