Novant revamps leadership team amid expansion

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has made several changes to its executive leadership team.

The following changes were made in the last year:

Sanjeev Sah was named chief information security officer.

Kim Henderson was selected as chief administrative officer.

John Gizdic was selected as COO.

Onyeka Nchege was promoted to executive vice president and chief digital and information officer.

Alice Pope was selected as executive vice president and CFO.

Sanjay Gupta was appointed executive vice president and chief transformation officer.

Pam Oliver, MD, was appointed executive vice president and chief medical officer.

The changes come as Novant Health has been eyeing expansion opportunities. In February, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare sold three South Carolina hospitals to Novant Health for $2.4 billion. Novant acquired East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems also struck a deal in February 2023 to sell its two North Carolina hospitals to Novant Health. However, the deal was called off amid Federal Trade Commission scrutiny.

"As healthcare continues to evolve rapidly, so does the need to evaluate the talent and skills needed to lead Novant Health into the future," Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health, said in a May news release. "These updates on our executive team display our capacity to build the expertise, rigor, creativity and capabilities required to deliver remarkable outcomes for our patients and the communities we serve. I look forward to our continued collaboration as we pave the way for a healthier future for all."