17 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported on or shared with Becker's since June 25:

1. Wayne Boutwell was appointed CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bluffton (S.C.).

2. Leah Carpenter, RN, was promoted to executive vice president and COO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

3. Brian Daly, MD, chief medical officer at Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital, resigned.

4. Brownsyne Tucker Edmonds, MD, was named vice president and chief health equity officer at Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.

5. Todd Goodall was named chief marketing officer of Cullman (Ala.) Regional Medical Center.

6. Jim Hinton, CEO of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, plans to retire and transition the CEO role to Pete McCanna.

7. Michael James was named chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance.

8. David Kirshner was named executive vice president and CFO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan.

9. Trisha Koczent was named treasurer and CFO of Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health.

10. Stephanie Nadolny was chosen as the next CEO of Honolulu-based Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific.

11. Chuck Podesta was appointed CIO of Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.

12. Ned Resch has been chosen as the next CEO of Sterling (Colo.) Regional MedCenter.

13. Matthew Roberts was appointed CEO of City Hospital White Rock in Dallas.

14. Paul Stewart is retiring as president and CEO of Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Ore.

15. Tim Trottier is retiring as CEO of Lewiston, Idaho-based St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

16. Alex Walker became president and CEO of Manchester, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center July 1.

17. Elizabeth Wild was named president of Pittsburgh-based UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.