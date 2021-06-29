IU Health names 1st chief health equity officer

Brownsyne Tucker Edmonds, MD, was named vice president and chief health equity officer at Indiana University Health, the Indianapolis-based health system said June 29.

Dr. Tucker Edmonds, an OB-GYN, will begin the newly created chief health equity officer role July 1.

In her new role, she will "focus on ensuring equitable levels of care and equal access to care for the diverse patients and communities" served by the health system, IU Health said.

Dr. Tucker Edmonds was also named associate dean for health equity research at Indiana University School of Medicine, where she is an associate professor.