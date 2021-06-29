Memorial Healthcare System names new COO

Leah Carpenter, RN, was promoted to executive vice president and COO of Memorial Healthcare System, the Hollywood, Fla.-based organization said June 28.

Ms. Carpenter is a nearly 20-year veteran of the six-hospital health system.

Most recently, she had been CEO of Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines, Fla. She also previously served as CEO of Memorial Hospital Miramar (Fla.) and Memorial Hospital Pembroke in Pembroke Pines.

Ms. Carpenter is a dual graduate of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers University.