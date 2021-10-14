13 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Oct. 7:

Nina Beauchesne was named executive vice president and chief transformation officer at Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

Kelly Braverman was named CEO of Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Memorial Hospital.

Ophelia Byers, DNP, RN, has joined New Jersey-based Atlantic Health System as chief nursing officer for Overlook Medical Center in Summit, N.J.

Leah Carpenter was appointed executive vice president and COO of Memorial Healthcare System.

Patricia Fisher, MD, was appointed CMO of Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center in Brick Township, N.J.

Jackie Hunter has been named The University of Vermont Health Network's first chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Sally Hurt-Deitch, MSN, RN, CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Mid-South Group, Memphis (Tenn.) market and Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis, was named senior vice president of operations at Ascension in St. Louis.

Selena Mejia has been appointed assistant vice president of strategic communications for HCA Houston Healthcare.

Sandra Ormonde will resign as CEO of Tulare (Calif.) Hospital Healthcare District.

Natalie Ransom was appointed division chief nursing executive for HCA East Florida.

Jennifer Schomburg was appointed president of St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Wash.

Hollie Seeley was promoted to the role of president and CEO of North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, Colo., part of Denver-based health system HealthONE.



Christina Zorn has been appointed chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.