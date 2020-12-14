13 recent hospital, health system CNO, CMO moves

The following hospital and health system CMO and chief nursing officer/executive moves have been reported since Nov. 10.

1. Evaline Alessandrini, MD, was named executive vice president, CMO and interim COO of Cincinnati-based UC Health.

2. Meghan Baston, MSN, RN, resigned as CNO of Brattleboro (Vt.) Retreat, a psychiatric and addiction treatment hospital.

3. Erin Bird, MD, was named CMO of AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen and AdventHealth Rollins Brook in Lampasas, Texas.

4. Anne Boisclair-Fahey, DNP, MSN, was named interim CNO of Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota health system.

5. Karen Carbone, MD, was named CMO of Detroit Medical Center's adult central campus hospitals.

6. Terrie Carlton, MSN, RN, is no longer CNO of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, S.C.

7. Erica DeBoer, RN, was promoted to CNO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

8. David Lee, MD, was named senior vice president and CMO of Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington.

9. Ulondia Lee, DNP, RN, was named CNO of Medical City Fort Worth (Texas).

10. Van McGrue, DNP, MSN, RN, was named CNO of Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala.

11. Jalyn McKelleb, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing executive officer of Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican San Martín Campus in Las Vegas.

12. Allison Suttle, MD, departed her role as CMO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

13. Laura Thornley, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Rose Medical Center in Denver.

