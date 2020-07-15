13 hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported in the last week.

The executives are listed alphabetically.

1. Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital CEO Cornelio Catena will become chief development officer for Berwick, Pa.-based Commonwealth Health.

2. Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Neb., named Chanda Chacón president and CEO.

3. Mark Cye, CEO and CFO of Orleans Community Health in Medina, N.Y., is leaving to take a new job in Pennsylvania.

4. Doug Ekeren was named interim regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, S.D.

5. UAB Medicine in Birmingham, Ala., named Reid Jones CEO.

6. Ed Lovern was tapped to serve as health system president and CEO of Ascension Saint Agnes in Baltimore.

7. Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health named Amy Mansue CEO.

8. Kittson Healthcare in Hallock, Minn., named Gabriel Mooney CEO, according to the Kittson County Enterprise.

9. Donald Mueller was named CEO of Philadelphia-based St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, a partnership between West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health and Drexel University.

10. Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J., named COO Tim O'Brien interim CEO.

11. Lincoln (Kan.) County Hospital has tapped CFO Tawnya Seitz to serve as acting CEO, according to the Lincoln Sentinel-Republican.

12. Santa Ana, Calif.-based KPC Health named Matt Whaley CEO of South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana and Chapman Global Medical Center in Orange, Calif.

13. Santa Ana, Calif.-based KPC Health named Jamie Yoo CEO of Anaheim (Calif.) Global Medical Center.

