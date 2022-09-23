12 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 19:

1. Airica Steed, EdD, RN, was named president and CEO of Cleveland-based Metro Health.

2. Raghu Adiga, MD, was selected to serve as president and CEO of Liberty (Mo.) Hospital.

3. Jennifer Griffey was named CFO of Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital.

4. Lydia Watson, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health.

5. Michael Prasto, MD, was named vice president and chief medical officer of Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health.

6. Brandon Mencini was named CEO of Centura Health's Mercy Hospital in Durango, Colo.

7. James Brown, MD, was appointed chief quality officer of Orlando Health-Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Fla., and Orlando Health Horizon West (Fla.) Hospital.

8. Jill Owens, MD, was appointed president of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System.

9. Vasanth Balu was named senior vice president and CIO of Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health.

10. Elizabeth Louise Streby, MD, was named chief medical officer of University Hospitals Elyria (Ohio) Medical Center.

11. Alesia Coe, DNP, RN, was named vice president of adult inpatient services and associate chief nursing officer of University of Chicago Medicine.



12. Michael Smith was named interim CEO of Tennova Healthcare-Cleveland (Tenn.).