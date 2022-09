James Brown, MD, has been appointed chief quality officer of Orlando Health-Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Fla., and Orlando Health Horizon West (Fla.) Hospital, effective Oct. 1.

Orlando (Fla.) Health also named Dr. Brown assistant vice president of the system's South Central region, according to a Sept. 16 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Brown previously served as department chair of emergency medicine and as the emergency department quality officer at Orlando Health-Health Central.