Excela Health appoints Vasanth Balu new CIO

Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health has appointed Vasanth Balu its new senior vice president and CIO, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Balu was previously a vice president of technology for Optum Behavioral Health. He has also worked in IT leadership roles for Express Scripts, Medco Health and ESPN over his more than 22 years in the field. He will replace Janice Devine, who retired earlier this year.

"Excela's commitment to information technology as a means to improve the quality and safety of patient care in our community as well as enhance day-to-day operations is unwavering," Excela Health CEO John Sphon said in the Sept. 18 release. "Vasanth will help us keep pressing forward in this regard as we leverage his expertise to evaluate and implement the best tools and processes within the healthcare setting."