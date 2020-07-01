11 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported in the last week.

The executives are listed alphabetically.

1. Cleveland Clinic Florida CEO Wael Barsoum, MD, is resigning to take a new leadership job at a private company.

2. Gina Bishop, RN, PhD, and CEO of Providence Kodiak Island (Alaska) Medical Center, plans to resign, according to radio station KMXT.

3. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health named Ashli Danilko CEO of St. Michael's Hospital Avera in Tyndall, S.D.

4. Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health and Services named Darin Goss CEO of its Southwest service area.

5. Rose Medical Center in Denver named Casey Guber president and CEO, according to the Denver Business Journal.

6. Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton, Ga., named Bill Lee CEO, according to TV station WTOC.

7. Robert Marmerstein was tapped to serve as CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (Texas).

8. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare named Sheri Montgomery CEO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

9. Sharon Poston left her role as CEO of Williamsburg Regional Hospital in Kingstree, S.C.

10. Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital President and CEO Norman Roth is retiring, effective Oct. 2.

11. Scott Taylor, CEO of St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kan., and Bob Wilson Memorial Grant County Hospital in Ulysses, Kan., is retiring, according to the Garden City Telegram.

