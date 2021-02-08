10 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

The following hospital and health system CEO retirements have been reported since Jan. 11.

1. Ranee Brayton is retiring as CEO of Kirksville, Mo.-based Northeast Regional Medical Center, according to the Kirksville Daily Express.

2. Larry Coomes is retiring as CEO of Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif.

3. Jackie Gonzalez, DNP, MSN, retired as senior vice president and CNO of Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System.

4. Doug Hammer is retiring as senior vice president and general counsel at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

5. Jake Henry Jr. is retiring as president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Okla.

6. Jody Jenner is retiring as president and CEO of Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

7. Mark Laret is retiring as president and CEO of UCSF Health in San Francisco.

8. Maria Ferlita Martino, senior vice president of financial services, retired from Maimonides Medical Center in New York City.

9. Wes Murray is retiring as CEO of Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

10. Kim Williams, RN, is retiring as CEO of the Providence Northwest Washington Service Area.

