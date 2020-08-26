10 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported in the last week. The executives are listed alphabetically.

1. Daniel Bonk began his tenure as CEO of Bellville (Texas) Medical Center, The Sealy News reported.

2. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System named Noel Cardenas senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southeast and Memorial Hermann Pearland hospitals.

3. Karen Fordham left her job as CEO of Venice (Fla.) Regional Bayfront Health.

4. Terri Gehring, president and CEO of McPherson (Kan.) Hospital, will retire by year's end, according to the McPherson Sentinel.

5. Matthew Gutwein, president and CEO of the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County, is leaving the Indianapolis-based organization.

6. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center named Patrick Hwu, MD, president and CEO.

7. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System named Justin Kendrick senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.

8. Greg Neal, CEO of Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center, stepped down.

9. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health named Robert Nesselbush CEO.

10. Gregory Walker, CEO of Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H., will retire Oct. 31, according to fosters.com.

