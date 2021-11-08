10 recent HCA leadership moves

The following executive moves at Nashville-based HCA Healthcare have been reported since Sept. 16:

Allie Breckenridge was named COO of HCA's Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas.

Michael Cuffe, MD, was appointed executive vice president and chief clinical officer for HCA Healthcare.

Jane Englebright, PhD, will retire as HCA Healthcare's chief nursing officer.

Michael McAlevey will join HCA Healthcare as senior vice president and chief legal officer in early 2022.

Zach McCluskey, BSN, was named CEO of Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Medical Center, HCA's North Florida Division.

Selena Mejia was appointed assistant vice president of strategic communications for HCA Houston Healthcare.

Sammie Mosier was named HCA Healthcare's chief nursing officer.

Jonathan Perlin, MD, PhD, CMO and president of clinical operations at HCA Healthcare will join Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.-based healthcare accreditor The Joint Commission as CEO.

Brad Pollard was appointed vice president of business development for HCA Houston Healthcare.

Natalie Ransom was named division chief nursing executive for HCA East Florida.