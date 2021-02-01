Amazon offers to help with US vaccination goal & 6 other health IT notes

From new partnerships to changing business plans to efforts to help with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout process, here are the latest of stories about health IT companies, including Amazon, Google and Cerner.

Amazon's CEO of consumer business, Dave Clark, sent a letter to President Joe Biden shortly after he was sworn in offering the company's help in distributing COVID-19 vaccines.



Google announced it will provide more than $150 million to support COVID-19 vaccine education and distribution efforts and convert several of its office spaces into vaccination sites.



Salesforce rolled out its new Vaccine Cloud technology to help healthcare and government organizations manage inventory, logistics and other critical components of their COVID-19 vaccine programs.



Amazon teamed up with Seattle-based health system Virginia Mason to establish a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site and said it will launch more mass vaccination efforts in the future.



An array of magnets in Apple's newest iPhone model may interfere with the function of heart implants like defibrillators and pacemakers.



The New York State Office of Mental Health announced it will work with Cerner to deploy a new hosted billing system over the next 10 years.



Amazon is planning to bring on 3,000 new employees within its corporate ranks in Boston as part of the retail giant's latest expansions.

More articles on health IT:

Chinese biotech firm trying to collect Americans' DNA data, US officials say

Beaumont closes EHR COVID-19 vaccine scheduling after 2,700 unauthorized appointments

Montefiore fires employee for EHR snooping

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.