Amazon offers to help with US vaccination goal & 6 other health IT notes
From new partnerships to changing business plans to efforts to help with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout process, here are the latest of stories about health IT companies, including Amazon, Google and Cerner.
- Amazon's CEO of consumer business, Dave Clark, sent a letter to President Joe Biden shortly after he was sworn in offering the company's help in distributing COVID-19 vaccines.
- Google announced it will provide more than $150 million to support COVID-19 vaccine education and distribution efforts and convert several of its office spaces into vaccination sites.
- Salesforce rolled out its new Vaccine Cloud technology to help healthcare and government organizations manage inventory, logistics and other critical components of their COVID-19 vaccine programs.
- Amazon teamed up with Seattle-based health system Virginia Mason to establish a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site and said it will launch more mass vaccination efforts in the future.
- An array of magnets in Apple's newest iPhone model may interfere with the function of heart implants like defibrillators and pacemakers.
- The New York State Office of Mental Health announced it will work with Cerner to deploy a new hosted billing system over the next 10 years.
- Amazon is planning to bring on 3,000 new employees within its corporate ranks in Boston as part of the retail giant's latest expansions.
More articles on health IT:
Chinese biotech firm trying to collect Americans' DNA data, US officials say
Beaumont closes EHR COVID-19 vaccine scheduling after 2,700 unauthorized appointments
Montefiore fires employee for EHR snooping
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.