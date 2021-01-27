Salesforce launches vaccine management cloud platform for healthcare organizations

Salesforce rolled out its new Vaccine Cloud technology Jan. 27 to help healthcare and government organizations manage inventory, logistics and other critical components of their COVID-19 vaccine programs.

The Vaccine Cloud platform is designed to let healthcare organizations build and manage their COVID-19 vaccine rollouts via Salesforce's technologies. Providers and public health agencies can use the platform to monitor their vaccination progress with data and insights based on community health needs and risk factors, which include securing enough doses and monitoring patient outcomes.

The cloud tools also help streamline vaccination processes including inventory management, staff training and education as well as payment and reimbursement. Healthcare providers can use the platform to manage external communication to communities, such as notifying individuals to schedule an initial shot or reminding them to come in for a second dose.

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and University of Massachusetts are among the healthcare organizations already using the platform, according to the news release.

More articles on digital transformation:

LifeBridge Health, Healthworx launch innovation incubator for health tech startups

The biggest roadblocks to COVID-19 innovation: 5 hospital execs weigh in

7 recent big tech partnerships in healthcare: Apple, Amazon, Google & more

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.