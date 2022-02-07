7 recent health IT exec moves

Seven moves among health IT executives reported by Becker's this year:

Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health named Ken Buechele vice president and CIO. Before joining Eisenhower Health, Mr. Buechele spent 19 years in various leadership positions at Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare.



Uber Health, the healthcare arm of the ride-hailing giant, hired Michael Cantor, MD, as its first chief medical officer. The company said Dr. Cantor will use his clinical expertise to help ensure access to care for vulnerable populations.



Rohit Chandra, PhD, was named Cleveland Clinic's new chief digital officer. His areas of focus at the health system will include artificial intelligence and machine learning.



Joel Vengco was appointed chief information and digital officer for Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare. He joins the organization from Baystate Health in Springfield, Mass., where he served as senior vice president and chief information and digital officer since 2020.



Rémy Evard joined New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center as chief digital officer and head of technology. Mr. Evard most recently served as the chief information and digital officer for Flagship Pioneering, a venture capital firm based in Cambridge, Mass. Before that, he was the global CIO at the Novartis Institutes of BioMedical Research.



Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield named Cindy Langston as its senior vice president and CIO, making her the first woman to hold the position. As CIO, Ms. Langston will helm the payer's digital initiatives, including "delivering on a new technology foundation."



Marcus Osborne, senior vice president of Walmart Health, departed from the retail giant. He was the head of Walmart Health clinics until the second half of 2021 before moving into a new role that focused on strategy and innovation within the company's health and wellness division.