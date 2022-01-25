Uber Health taps 1st CMO 

Uber Health, the healthcare arm of the rideshare giant, has hired its first chief medical officer.

The company hired Michael Cantor, MD, to use his clinical expertise to help ensure access to care for vulnerable populations, according to a Jan. 25 news release.

"I’ve seen firsthand how important leveraging transportation is in both improving clinical outcomes and creating care systems that allow patients to live independently in their community," Dr. Cantor said in the release.

The hiring comes amid Uber's growth in the healthcare industry.

Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber Health teamed up with Walgreens to provide rides to vaccination clinics. The company later partnered with Medicaid in Texas to provide rides for the program's beneficiaries. In November 2021, Uber inked a partnership with Hims & Hers to deliver healthcare products through Uber's app. In January, Uber partnered with CVS Health on a health equity initiative.

Prior to his post at Uber Health, Dr. Cantor served as CMO at robots company Institution Robotics, which created virtual assistants and companions for older adults.