CVS, Uber partner on health equity initiative

A new partnership between CVS Health and Uber Health, the ridesharing service's healthcare arm, will provide free rides to people seeking medical care in communities of need.

The partnership will also provide rides to people needing transportation to work or educational programs, according to a Jan. 19 news release.

Three notes:

1. The collaboration is part of CVS's new Health Zones initiative, which aims to advance health equity and address social determinants of health in high-risk communities through local investments.

2. Initially, rides will be available to a target population in Atlanta; Columbus, Ohio; and Hartford, Conn.; with plans to expand to more cities later this year.

3. In addition to the above cities, the larger Health Zones initiative is also active in Fresno, Calif., and Phoenix, with plans to expand to additional cities.

"Access to reliable transportation can help address critical gaps in care that often disproportionately affect vulnerable communities," said Caitlin Donovan, global head of Uber Health. "With the past two years of the pandemic only further highlighting today's health inequities, it's more important than ever for communities to have the tools they need to bridge care gaps and achieve better patient and population health outcomes.

