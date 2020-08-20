7 recent health IT exec moves

Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:

Asheesh Saksena, the president of Best Buy Health, stepped down from his role but will remain affiliated with the company as a strategic adviser to CEO Corie Barry.



Allscripts welcomed Carol Zierhoffer to its board of directors, serving as a member of the board's audit committee.



Gulfport, Miss.-based Memorial Hospital named Chris Belmont vice president and CIO.



HHS CIO Jose Arrieta resigned his post Aug. 14 amid controversy over new COVID-19 data reporting requirements.



Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System named Heather Geisler senior vice president and chief marketing, communications and experience officer.



Cigna appointed Noelle Eder its global CIO, effective Sept. 14.



Former Haven Chief Technology Officer Serkan Kutan left the company to join telehealth company Amwell.

