7 recent health IT exec moves
Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:
- Asheesh Saksena, the president of Best Buy Health, stepped down from his role but will remain affiliated with the company as a strategic adviser to CEO Corie Barry.
- Allscripts welcomed Carol Zierhoffer to its board of directors, serving as a member of the board's audit committee.
- Gulfport, Miss.-based Memorial Hospital named Chris Belmont vice president and CIO.
- HHS CIO Jose Arrieta resigned his post Aug. 14 amid controversy over new COVID-19 data reporting requirements.
- Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System named Heather Geisler senior vice president and chief marketing, communications and experience officer.
- Cigna appointed Noelle Eder its global CIO, effective Sept. 14.
- Former Haven Chief Technology Officer Serkan Kutan left the company to join telehealth company Amwell.
More articles on health IT:
Deloitte sparks 'Future of Health' social media initiative
Apple's 7 latest health-related job openings
Health innovation insider: 13 rapid-fire Qs with New York-Presbyterian CTO Dr. Peter Fleischut
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.