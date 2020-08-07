Best Buy Health president steps down

President of Best Buy Health Asheesh Saksena stepped down from his role but will remain affiliated with the company as a strategic advisor to CEO Corie Barry, according to an Aug. 6 CNBC report.



While the company searches for someone to replace Mr. Saksena, his team will report directly to Ms. Barry. The reasons for Mr. Saksena's departure have not been made public.



Best Buy began building its healthcare business two years ago with the $800 million acquisition of GreatCall, which makes cell phones and connected health devices and provides emergency room services for older adults. It also purchased Critical Signal Technology, another company focused on older adults, in 2019.



During his tenure, Mr. Saksena was responsible for the acquired companies and setting forth Best Buy's healthcare strategy. During Best Buy's quarterly earnings call in May, Ms. Barry said its healthcare division wanted to add services that would help people manage chronic conditions from home.



More articles on health IT:

Ohio hospital's EHR hit by ransomware attack, exposes 7,000+ patients' info

Texas health department error attributed 225 deaths to COVID-19

U of Chicago Medicine lands 2-year, $20M federal contract for COVID-19 medical imaging database





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.