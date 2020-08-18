Apple's 7 latest health-related job openings
Apple recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Here are seven positions the company recently posted:
- Artificial intelligence and machine learning engineering manager, Siri Health: will lead the team's technical and product operations as well as work with other Apple teams to build a common roadmap.
- Senior software engineer, Apple Health: will create and deploy scalable services and production systems, optimize data for automatic analysis and rule generation, ensure secure and polished software, and focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning development.
- Accountant, Health: will give accounting and analytical support for the health division's financial reporting and accounting processes.
- Consumer offers lead, Worldwide Health: will create business models and attractive consumer offers, determine new paths to grow Apple's health business, identify market trends and track performance.
- Design manager, Apple Health: will lead a small design team, address big design problems, work cross-functionally with other Apple teams and ensure design consistency and continuity.
- Operations lead, Health Services: will help develop innovative health offerings, track metrics, evaluate performance in accordance with goals and work cross-functionally with other Apple teams.
- Senior software developer, Health Technologies: will work on exploratory projects, investigate new physiological sensing techniques, prototype health products and build research data collection systems.
More articles on health IT:
HHS inks $6.3M IT contract with Virginia security firm
NYU Langone, Facebook set out to develop AI-powered 5-minute MRI scan
5 telehealth startups that raised more than $100M in 2020
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.