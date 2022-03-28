7 recent Big Tech partnerships in healthcare

Listen
March brought some big healthcare headlines from tech companies, including Microsoft and Google. Use of artificial intelligence in healthcare and cloud computing were among some of the reasons for the partnerships.
Here are seven of the most recently announced partnerships:
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is using an artificial intelligence natural language processing tool from Google to better track and analyze language-based information in patients' EHRs.
- Mayo Clinic also launched a 20-week program to get healthcare artificial intelligence startups prepared to enter the market alongside Epic and Google. The startups on the program will receive guidance from technology experts at Google and Epic.
- LG opened the Los Angeles Business Innovation Center, a technology and education hub focused on commercial displays and devices designed for healthcare, aiming to provide healthcare providers with hands-on experience to test out displays and devices before investing in them.
- Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, St. Louis-based Mercy Health, Change Healthcare, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and GE Healthcare all adopted Adobe's healthcare cloud offering.
- Allscripts' Veradigm, a provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, entered into an agreement with the U.S. Social Security Administration to expedite the processing of patients' health records.
- Microsoft and Accenture have partnered with New York City- based Mount Sinai to aid in its five-year cloud migration process.
- Mount Sinai also partnered with former Google quantum tech company Sandbox AQ to protect millions of patient records using encryption technology.