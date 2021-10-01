8 donations to healthcare organizations in September

September was a big month for donations to healthcare organizations, with eight gifts reported by Becker's Hospital Review. These gifts went to hospital improvements, new buildings and research.

1. UMass Medical School renamed after record $175M donation

The Morningside Foundation, founded by the Chan family, gifted UMass Medical School a record-breaking $175 million, leading the school to rename itself to UMass Chan Medical School.

2. Sanford Health gets $350M donation for virtual care center

Billionaire and philanthropist Denny Sanford donated $350 million to Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health for a virtual care center to improve rural healthcare access.

3. Massachusetts nursing school gets record-breaking $21.5M donation

The University of Massachusetts Amherst received a $21.5 million gift from the Elaine Nicpon Marieb Charitable Foundation to support the university's nursing engineering center and fund new student scholarships.

4. Boston Children's gets $20M gift to support pediatric heart disease research

The Benderson Family Foundation gave Boston Children's Hospital $20 million for pediatric heart disease research and treatment.

5. Elon Musk pledges $50M to St. Jude space flight fundraiser

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX founder, pledged to donate $50 million to Inspirations4's $200 million fundraiser for Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

6. UC Irvine gets $30M gift to support medical innovation building

University of California Irvine received a $30 million donation from the Falling Leaves Foundation to create a 200,000-square-foot medical innovation building.

7. UAB School of Medicine gets new name after $95M gift

After receiving a record-breaking $95 million gift from renowned eye surgeon Marnix Heersink, MD, the University of Alabama at Birmingham's medical school renamed itself UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine.

8. New Jersey hospital gets $100M gift

The Cooperman Family Foundation gifted Livingston, N.J.-based Saint Barnabas Medical Center $100 million, the largest donation ever received by a New Jersey hospital.