Sanford Health gets $350M donation for virtual care center

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health received a $350 million donation that will create a virtual care center to improve healthcare access in rural and underserved communities.

The 46-hospital system said the virtual care center also will house innovation, education and research initiatives to advance digital care.

The donation, announced Sept. 8, was from Denny Sanford, the namesake of the health system, a billionaire and philanthropist.

"It is crucial we continue to break new ground in how we bring the best of today's digital world directly to our patients, with seamless, convenient and world-class care for the communities we serve," said Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health. "The virtual care initiative will accomplish this and deliver medical services to communities, patients and long-term care residents around the globe when and where they’re most needed."

Since March, Mr. Sanford has committed $650 million to supporting the health system. In total, he has donated about $1.5 billion to Sanford Health.