UC Irvine gets $30M gift to support medical innovation building

University of California Irvine received a $30 million gift to support the creation of a 200,000-square-foot medical innovation building.

In recognition of the gift from the Falling Leaves Foundation, the building will be named the Falling Leaves Foundation Medical Innovation Building. It will house space for teaching medical innovation and laboratories to advance research in the health sciences.

"This exceptional gift recognizes UCI's preeminence in conducting basic, translational and clinical research dedicated to the discovery of new medical and scientific knowledge," Chancellor Howard Gillman, PhD, said. "The Falling Leaves Foundation Medical Innovation Building will be a vital resource for exploring new frontiers and improving the lives of people in our community and beyond."

UC Irvine said the space will enable it to recruit and retain high-profile faculty and launch careers for scientists.