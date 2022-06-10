5 recent gifts of $50M or more to healthcare organizations

Several donations of $50 million or more have been given to healthcare organizations to expand care, improve staffing shortages, support capital projects and more. Becker's has reported on the following since April 29:

1. Stanford Children's receives $100M gift for $800M labor and delivery project

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford has received a $100 million gift from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation to advance its obstetric and neonatal facilities.

2. Businessman pledges $50M to U of Houston medical school

University of Houston College of Medicine received a $50 million pledge from businessman Tilman Fertitta, who owns Landry's restaurants as well as the NBA's Houston Rockets, and his family. The school has been renamed the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine.

3. $50M gift to expand spine care at NewYork-Presbyterian

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian received a $50 million donation to expand its Och Spine program.

4. Providence hospital receives $53M gift from anonymous donors

Orange, Calif.-based Providence St. Joseph Hospital received a $53 million donation from a couple who chose to remain anonymous.

5. Houston Methodist receives anonymous $50M gift

An anonymous donor gifted Houston Methodist $50 million, the second largest gift in the hospital's history, which will be used to support and grow several services.