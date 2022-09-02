13 healthcare organizations outsourcing RCM

Becker's has reported on 13 healthcare organizations that have decided to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:

1. Bloomington, Minn.-based Emergency Physicians Professional Association tapped R1 RCM Aug. 31 to be its exclusive revenue cycle services provider. The independently owned physician group serves more than 600,000 patients annually across 11 hospitals and medical centers as well as three urgency room locations.

2. Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health on Aug. 25 selected R1 RCM to serve as its primary end-to-end revenue cycle management provider for the next 10 years. About 150 St. Clair Health revenue cycle employees will be offered comparable positions, pay and benefits with R1 RCM.

3. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health chose R1 RCM July 14 to be its exclusive end-to-end revenue cycle service partner for the next 10 years. As part of the agreement, about 1,150 Sutter revenue cycle employees will be offered comparable positions, pay and benefits with R1 RCM.

4. Columbus-based OhioHealth July 7 announced that 70 revenue cycle employees will be laid off Nov. 4 as it outsources those functions to AGS Health. The health system is also eliminating 567 information technology jobs.

5. Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, N.Y., said June 27 it is cutting about 5 percent of its 800-person workforce as it plans to outsource revenue cycle functions. The union representing the 41 workers said July 14 it is challenging the cuts. The union said the hospital failed to train the workers properly.

6. Frisco, Texas-based Conifer Health Solutions on May 24 reached a multiyear, multifacility agreement for Brookwood Baptist Health, central Alabama's largest healthcare network. The agreement expands the company's relationship with Brookwood Baptist Hospital and provides services for four more hospitals within the system.

7. Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, a network of 30 hospitals in six states, expanded its revenue cycle management partnership with Ensemble Health Partners on May 11. Ensemble has provided RCM services to Ardent locations in Idaho, New Jersey and Texas since 2017. The partnership will be expanded to include all Ardent markets.

8. The University of Tennessee Health Science Center's College of Dentistry Pathology in Memphis selected CareCloud on May 9 to handle revenue cycle management and EHR services. CareCloud will manage all aspects of billing and collection of professional fees for procedures performed by the university's department of oral and maxillofacial diagnostic services.

9. Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth said May 9 it will outsource its revenue cycle management services for its 61 long-term acute care hospitals to R1 RCM. R1 will be the health system's exclusive RCM provider for the next 10 years.

10. Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System said May 2 it is transitioning all revenue cycle management operations to Ensemble Health Partners.

11. Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo., said April 28 it will outsource its revenue cycle operations to Ensemble Health Partners. The health system said last year it planned to outsource its revenue cycle operations, including registration, prior authorization, coding, scanning and billing. Ensemble Health Partners won a competitive bid and worked to negotiate a contract with the health system.

12. Day Kimball Healthcare in Putnam, Conn., tapped Ensemble Health Partners as its revenue cycle management partner Jan. 21. The health system will work with Ensemble on patient scheduling, registration, billing and collections.

13. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth selected Optum Jan. 20 to provide supply chain and revenue cycle management services. As a result of the partnership, certain MarinHealth employees performing these in-house functions will become employees of Optum.