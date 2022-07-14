New York hospital workers not at fault for issues leading to layoffs, union says

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, N.Y., failed to properly train the 41 workers being laid off as it outsources revenue cycle functions, CBS affiliate WWNY reports.

The 115-bed hospital announced the layoffs and outsourcing of revenue cycle functions June 27, citing the need to address revenue cycle deficiencies and improve its financial picture.

Now the union representing the workers, Local 1199 Upstate of the Service Employees International Union, is challenging the cuts.

"Our employees are absolutely not at fault, and we have been providing the administration information throughout the last two years that needs to be corrected and they have continuously refused to do so," Mary Wilsie, Local 1199 SEIU Upstate area director, said, according to WWNY. "The administration has also told our workers that they will provide training, that they would all be retrained, and that has not happened in the last two years."

The union told Becker's it continues efforts to prevent the layoffs.

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center told Becker's it "will not be responding at this time due to active and ongoing arbitration with the union regarding our decisions with outsourcing revenue cycle functions."

The layoffs represent approximately 5 percent of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center's 800-person workforce.