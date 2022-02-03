5 healthcare organizations outsourcing RCM

Several healthcare organizations have decided to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions in the last few months.

Here are five of them:

1. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth selected Optum to provide supply chain and revenue cycle management services. Some MarinHealth employees performing these in-house functions will become employees of Optum.

2. Day Kimball Healthcare in Putnam, Conn., tapped Ensemble Health Partners as its revenue cycle management partner. The health system will work with Ensemble on patient scheduling and registration, patient billing and collections.

3. Borrego Health, a federally qualified health center with more than 40 California locations, will close two of its clinics, lay off more than 100 workers and outsource its in-house billing department to a company in Florida. With the planned closures and outsourcing, 113 workers — or 8 percent of the center's workforce — will be laid off.

4. St. Louis-Mo.-based SSM Health has partnered with Optum for revenue cycle management and digital transformation. Under the partnership, 2,100 SSM Health employees will join Optum, according to News Quick 24.

5. VillageMD, a value-based primary care provider that Walgreens is seeking to buy a majority stake in, selected R1 RCM as its end-to-end revenue cycle partner. Through the partnership, R1 RCM will work with VillageMD's athenahealth EHR to improve revenue cycle performance. The partnership also will support VillageMD's efforts to grow from 145 locations to 700 in the next five years, according to R1 RCM.