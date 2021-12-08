Borrego Health to lay off 113 employees, outsource billing

Borrego Health, a federally qualified health center with more than 40 California locations, will close two of its clinics, lay off more than 100 workers and outsource its in-house billing department, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Dec. 7.

The two clinics closing are in Barstow and San Bernardino. Borrego Health said the move was necessary after its landlord canceled the leases for the two facilities.

With the planned closures and outsourcing, 113 workers — or 8 percent of the center's workforce — will be laid off. Borrego Health said it is working with the affected employees and patients to help them find different jobs or locations for care.

"We sincerely value all of the contributions made by the impacted employees and providers, especially during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic," Borrego Health told the Union-Tribune.

The changes are slated to take effect Feb. 1, 2022, according to the report.

Borrego Health said it will outsource its billing department to a company in Florida.