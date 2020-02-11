6 hospital, health system construction projects costing $300M or more

Six hospitals and health systems have advanced, completed or started facility expansions and renovations with price tags of $300 million or more in the last two weeks:

1. Dell Children's to invest $300M in upgrades, expansions

Austin, Texas-based Dell Children's Medical Center plans to invest more than $300 million over the next three years to expand.

2. Mount Sinai Health System gets state OK on $1B campus upgrade

A state planning council has approved Mount Sinai Health System's plan to invest $1 billion in facility upgrades and expansions in downtown New York City.

3. Oregon health system plans $1B in expansions

Medford, Ore.-based Asante Health System plans to invest $1 billion in renovation and construction projects across its network.

4. Rutgers to invest $750M in cancer pavilion, renovations

Rutgers Cancer Institute in New Brunswick, N.J., plans to invest $750 million to renovate portions of it and build a pavilion that will consolidate cancer services into one building.

5. Main Line Health plans $327M hospital modernization

Philadelphia-based Main Line Health plans to invest $327 million to upgrade Riddle Hospital in Media, Pa.

6. Seattle hospital proposing $1.7B in upgrades

A planning group for Seattle-based Harborview Medical Center has recommended $1.74 billion in upgrades for the hospital.

