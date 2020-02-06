5 recent hospital expansion projects that have stalled

In the last two months, several hospitals delayed the opening of new buildings or paused plans to build new facilities for various reasons.

Below are five, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. 'We want to do it right': Cape Cod Healthcare pumps brakes on $180M expansion

Cape Cod Healthcare has withdrawn two applications for its proposed $180 million expansion at its campus in Hyannis, Mass. Hospital officials said the withdrawals will give it more time to answer questions the community has about the project.

2. Cook County Health pauses plan to build new Chicago hospital

Cook County Health is pausing its plan to replace Provident Hospital on Chicago's South Side, at least until a new CEO is named for the system.

3. Allegheny Health Network's microhospital project hits delays

A 10-bed microhospital that Allegheny Health Network planned to open in early January was delayed until the end of the month.

4. Georgia high court stalls Augusta University Health's 100-bed county hospital

Augusta (Ga.) University Health's plan to build a 100-bed hospital in Columbia County (Ga.) was delayed again after the Georgia Supreme Court sent a case attempting to stop construction back to a lower court..

5. MUSC children's December hospital opening delayed

The planned Dec. 14 opening of Medical University of South Carolina Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital was pushed back after the 200-bed building failed to pass all of its regulatory inspections.

