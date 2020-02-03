Cook County Health pauses plan to build new Chicago hospital

Cook County Health is pausing its plans to replace Provident Hospital on Chicago's South Side, at least until a new CEO is named for the system, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The Cook County Health Board voted to oust John Say Shannon, MD, in November and is seeking his replacement.

Hill Hammock, chair of the health system's board, told other officials that the plans will not move forward until the search for a CEO is completed.



Cook County Commissioner Larry Suffredin said that the temporary halt will give the system time to learn more about the proposed merger of four other South Side hospitals.

Advocate Trinity Hospital, Mercy Hospital & Medical Center, South Shore Hospital and St. Bernard Hospital announced in late January plans to combine. Provident is about 3 miles from St. Bernard Hospital.



Read the full report here.

More articles on facilities management:

9 systems opening hospitals

New York proposes 3% tax on hospitals building new facilities

6 hospitals buying land for expansions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.