Who leads Cerner? 16 execs to know

Cerner, one of the largest EHR vendors, is led by a collection of tech industry veterans and past healthcare executives.

Here are 16 Cerner executives to know:

1. Brent Shafer, CEO. Mr. Shafer joined Cerner as CEO and chairman of the board of directors in January 2018, nearly six months after the company's previous CEO and chairman Neal Patterson died after an ongoing battle with cancer. Before joining Cerner, Mr. Shafer served as CEO of Philips North America as well as CEO of the company's Home Healthcare Solutions business.

2. Marc Naughton, executive vice president and CFO. Mr. Naughton joined Cerner in 1992 as a finance executive and became CFO in 1995. On Oct. 28, the company announced Mr. Naughton is leaving his post in 2021 but will stay on as an advisor to help support the transition once Cerner appoints his successor.

3. Tracy Platt, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. As HR chief, Ms. Platt oversees Cerner's organization development, talent management, leadership development and culture. She joined Cerner in July 2019 after spending nearly 10 years in executive HR roles at medical device company Medtronic.

4. Donald Trigg, president. Having joined Cerner in 2002 and most recently serving as the company's executive vice president of strategic growth, Mr. Trigg was appointed president of Cerner in February. He leads the company's long-term vision for its product portfolio as well as key product lines, performance and profitability.

5. John Peterzalek, chief client and services officer. Mr. Peterzalek's position at Cerner was expanded in February from executive vice president and chief client officer to the new chief client and services officer role. He now leads Cerner's services, consulting, support and hosting initiatives as well as global client relationship management and sales.

6. Kimberly Gerard, senior vice president and chief transformation officer. Ms. Gerard joined Cerner in 2002 as a finance controller for the academic hospital market. She has since assumed various leadership roles, including financial systems strategy and corporate controller and vice president of financial planning and analysis.

7. Darrell Johnson, chief marketing officer. Before joining Cerner in September 2019, Mr. Johnson served as vice president of corporate data strategy at Medtronic and vice president of global strategy and marketing for the company's global cardiac device portfolio. He has more than 20 years of healthcare, marketing and data strategy experience.

8. Brenna Quinn, senior vice president for revenue cycle. Ms. Quinn leads Cerner's revenue cycle business strategy and market performance. She joined the company in 2015 following the EHR vendor's acquisition of Siemens Health Services.

9. Dan Devers, senior vice president of cloud strategy. Mr. Devers oversees Cerner's cloud initiatives, including the company's partnership with Amazon Web Services. He is responsible for Cerner's cloud modernization and innovation strategy, business model transformation and other initiatives related to the company's software-as-a-service platform.

10. Eva Karp, DHA, senior vice president and chief clinical and patient safety officer. Since joining Cerner in 2001, Dr. Karp has served in various positions including vice president of strategic clinical solutions and is a current co-chair of Cerner's clinical executive governance board. As clinical and patient safety chief, Dr. Karp oversees Cerner's clinical practice to optimize clinician user experience and patient outcomes.

11. Maria Houchins, senior vice president of business processes and corporate planning. Before joining Cerner this year, Ms. Houchins led Philips' North America global business services hub as a vice president. She brings more than 25 years of business planning and management experience to her position and is a certified public accountant.

12. Rama Nadimpalli, senior vice president and general manager of Cerner India operations. Mr. Nadimpalli oversees and executes Cerner's strategies and business efforts in the India market, and he is central to digital transformation and tech adoption among clients in the country.

13. Bill Graff, senior vice president and CIO. As CIO, Mr. Graff is responsible for corporate IT support for more than 27,000 Cerner associates spanning 26 countries. He joined the company in 2005 as a senior infrastructure operations manager before becoming a director, vice president, senior vice president and finally CIO in 2016. Prior to Cerner, he spent 17 years in various IT roles in retail, nuclear and fossil power generation industries.

14. Jerome Labat, chief technology officer. Mr. Labat oversees Cerner's tech initiatives and cloud-enabled software-as-a-service platforms. Before joining the EHR vendor this past June, Mr. Labat served as CTO of Micro Focus International, a British multinational enterprise software and IT business, and also spent 20 years at Oracle as vice president of infrastructure automation and development operations.

15. Travis Dalton, president and general manager of Cerner Government Services. As the leader of Cerner's federal business, Mr. Dalton spearheads the company's EHR development and deployment projects with the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs.

16. William Mintz, chief strategy officer. Before joining Cerner as chief strategy officer in September, Mr. Minitz served in various executive roles at Aetna and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts. In 2015, he founded Care3 Inc., a digital health company that helps patients in underserved communities and their caregivers better manage their health. At Cerner, Mr. Mintz works with business units to develop tech that makes healthcare more equitable and accessible.

